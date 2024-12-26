Cedric Tillman Injury: Remains limited in practice

Tillman (concussion) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Tillman has been slow to move through the NFL's concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury in a Nov. 21 win over the Steelers. He's sat out the Browns' last four games, and despite being a limited participant in both of the team's first two practice sessions of Week 17, he's far from a lock to clear the five-step protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Jerry Jeudy (knee/shin) was also limited for the second day in a row while tight end David Njoku (knee) remained a non-participant, so the Browns could be without as many as three key pass catchers this weekend.