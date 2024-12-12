Cedric Tillman Injury: Remains limited Thursday
Tillman (concussion) was limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Tillman was also limited Wednesday, but he'll have one more chance to practice fully before Week 15 injury designations are assigned. Tillman has missed the Browns' last two games, but his ability to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, suggests that he has a chance to gain clearance to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now