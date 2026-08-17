Cedric Tillman Injury: Remains sidelined at practice
Tillman (undisclosed) did not participate at the Browns practice Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Tillman was unable to practice for a second straight day as he continues to nurse an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old is battling for his spot as a top reserve option in the wide receiver room with Cleveland this season, and his status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Bills may now be coming into question.
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