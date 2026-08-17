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Cedric Tillman Injury: Remains sidelined at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Tillman (undisclosed) did not participate at the Browns practice Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Tillman was unable to practice for a second straight day as he continues to nurse an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old is battling for his spot as a top reserve option in the wide receiver room with Cleveland this season, and his status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Bills may now be coming into question.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
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