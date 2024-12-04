Fantasy Football
Cedric Tillman headshot

Cedric Tillman Injury: Set log 'DNP' Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Tillman (concussion) is in line to be listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns are holding a walk-through Wednesday, so what Tillman is able to do during Thursday's session will provide more context regarding his chances of playing Sunday against the Steelers. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Tillman -- who was inactive in Week 13 -- has "a chance"to play this weekend. In his absence versus the Broncos this past Monday, fellow WRs Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore combined to rack up 27 targets.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
