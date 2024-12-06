Cedric Tillman Injury: Sidelined at practice Friday

Tillman (concussion) is not participating in Friday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman hasn't yet progressed to the stage of the concussion protocol that involves returning to practice as a limited participant, which makes him a likely candidate to miss Sunday's divisional matchup against the Steelers. Cleveland's official practice report Friday will reveal whether or not the team has made the decision to rule Tillman out for Week 14, or if he has a chance to work to gain clearance through the weekend. If Tillman can't go, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore will work as Jameis Winston's top wideouts, with Jamari Thrash (shoulder) and practice-squad man Michael Woods competing for No. 3 reps.