Cedric Tillman Injury: Still in protocol

Tillman remained in the concussion protocol as of Monday, Patrick Warren of the Browns' official site reports.

Tillman, who missed the last two games due to the concussion, will need to advance to full practice participation in addition to gaining clearance from an independent neurologist to have a chance at playing in this Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Michael Woods has been seeing expanded snaps alongside starting receivers Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore thus far in Tillman's absence.