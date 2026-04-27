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Cedric Tillman News: Faces added competition for snaps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Tillman will face increased competition for snaps and targets after the Browns drafted a pair of rookie wide receivers in first-rounder KC Concepcion and second-rounder Denzel Boston in the 2026 Draft, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Tillman was categorized by Jackson as one of the Browns' biggest losers following last weekend's NFL Draft and looks to be a candidate to be traded over the summer. Tillman is headed into the final year of his rookie contract but has shown glimpses of playmaking ability when paired with a quarterback who can push the ball down the field and outside the numbers. He has a career 71-833-5 receiving line on 132 targets across 38 regular-season appearances. Boston is viewed as Cleveland's perimeter wide receiver of the future, according to Jackson.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
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