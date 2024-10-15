Cedric Tillman News: Likely to move into starting role

Tillman is expected to move into a regular role in three-receiver sets after the Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Bills on Tuesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore (ribs) remain ahead of him on the depth chart and will likely, along with tight end David Njoku, rank as higher priorities in the passing game, but Tillman should move into a starting role for Cleveland with Cooper no longer in the mix. Through the Browns' first six games, Tillman had mustered just three catches for nine yards on five targets while playing 114 total snaps on offense. Even though his playing time is expected to rise, Tillman still looks to be largely off the fantasy radar with struggling quarterback Deshaun Watson having yet to complete more than 25 passes or clear 200 passing yards in any game this season.