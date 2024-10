Tillman was not targeted and had one carry for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Philadelphia in Week 6.

Tillman's lone touch came on a 3rd-and-1 on the Eagles' side of the field and resulted in a longer field-goal attempt for Dustin Hopkins, who was wide right from 52 yards. Tillman, who went untargeted for a third consecutive week, could grab a larger slice of the target pie in Week 7 depending on the status of Elijah Moore (ribs).