Cedrick Wilson headshot

Cedrick Wilson Injury: Cut loose by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 4:22pm

Wilson (knee) was released after reaching an injury settlement with the Lions on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Wilson suffered a knee injury in Detroit's 17-13 preseason victory over Washington on Saturday, and he was placed on injured reserve Monday, effectively ending his season. Now that he's a free agent, the wide receiver will have the chance to pass a physical and play elsewhere in 2026.

Cedrick Wilson
 Free Agent
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