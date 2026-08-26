Cedrick Wilson Injury: Cut loose by Detroit
Wilson (knee) was released after reaching an injury settlement with the Lions on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Wilson suffered a knee injury in Detroit's 17-13 preseason victory over Washington on Saturday, and he was placed on injured reserve Monday, effectively ending his season. Now that he's a free agent, the wide receiver will have the chance to pass a physical and play elsewhere in 2026.
Cedrick Wilson
Free Agent
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