Cedrick Wilson Injury: Dealing with hip issue

Wilson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury.

Wilson is on the heels of his top two snap shares of the campaign, notching eight catches (on 10 targets) for 85 yards and one touchdown between Weeks 6 and 7. With Rashid Shaheed out for the rest of the campaign due to meniscus surgery and Chris Olave in the concussion protocol, Wilson has an opportunity to continue being relevant in the Saints offense, but a health concern now puts a potential wrench in that expectation.