Cedrick Wilson Injury: Limited in return to practice
Wilson (hip) was limited in practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
While Wilson bumped up from being a non-participant at Wednesday's session, fellow WR Bub Means continued to sit out due to a high-ankle sprain. Among the duo, Wilson thus appears to be the better bet to be available Sunday at Carolina, but Friday's injury report may provide a sense of his odds to suit up for that contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now