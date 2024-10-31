Fantasy Football
Cedrick Wilson Injury: Limited in return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Wilson (hip) was limited in practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

While Wilson bumped up from being a non-participant at Wednesday's session, fellow WR Bub Means continued to sit out due to a high-ankle sprain. Among the duo, Wilson thus appears to be the better bet to be available Sunday at Carolina, but Friday's injury report may provide a sense of his odds to suit up for that contest.

