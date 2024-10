Wilson (hip) didn't practice Thursday.

After logging a limited session Wednesday due to a hip injury, Wilson didn't mix into drills at all one day later, which is a somewhat worrisome sign in advance of the weekend. Friday's practice could be telling for his odds to suit up Sunday at the Chargers, but if he ends up being available, he'd help to fill the void left behind by Rashid Shaheed, who is out for the season following meniscus surgery.