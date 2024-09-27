Cedrick Wilson Injury: Questionable to face Falcons

Wilson (ankle) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Wilson played through an abdominal injury last week but now is in danger of missing a game due to an ankle issue. He was a full participant Wednesday before downgrading to limited Thursday and absent Friday. Rookies Mason Tipton and Bub Means are the top candidates to fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Wilson ends up inactive this Sunday.