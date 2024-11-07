Cedrick Wilson Injury: Still not practicing
Wilson (shoulder) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Wilson is one of two Saints wide receivers to be held out of drills so far this week, but Chris Olave seems far more likely to miss time due to the concussion that he sustained this past Sunday in Carolina. Nevertheless, Wilson likely will need to practice in some capacity Friday in order to have a chance to suit up Sunday against the Falcons.
