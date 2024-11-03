Fantasy Football
Cedrick Wilson News: Active in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 8:50am

Wilson (hip) is active for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Wilson's status for Week 9 was thrown into question after he managed two limited sessions due to a hip injury. The Saints are down two wide receivers -- Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Bub Means (ankle) -- on injured reserve, so the receiving corps aside from Chris Olave consists of Mason Tipton, Wilson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jermaine Jackson.

Cedrick Wilson
New Orleans Saints
