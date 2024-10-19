Cedrick Wilson News: Catches late TD versus Denver

Wilson hauled in six of seven targets for 57 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's 33-10 loss against the Broncos.

Wilson served as the No. 3 wide receiver with top wideouts Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) both out. With just under 1..5 minutes, the 28-year-old caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from No. 3 quarterback Jake Haener, who took the reins from rookie starter Spencer Rattler late in this blowout loss. Wilson finished with a team-high in receiving yards, but he played fewer offensive snaps (69) than rookie wideouts Bub Means (89) and Mason Tipton (83). Given that most of Wilson's production came late in the game, he should be considered a less valuable fantasy option than either Means or Tipton, and his value should only decrease further once Olave returns. The Saints will have some extra time to rest before facing the Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 27.