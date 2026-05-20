Cedrick Wilson headshot

Cedrick Wilson News: Headed to Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Wilson signed with the Lions on Wednesday.

The 2018 sixth-round pick from Boise State spent his 2025 campaign with the Dolphins, but it now appears he's found a new home in Detroit. Across 10 appearance last season, Wilson played 207 offensive snaps and caught five of nine targets for 44 yards. He's expected to compete for a reserve role in the Lions' receiver corps as the offseason progresses.

Cedrick Wilson
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedrick Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedrick Wilson See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
134 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
136 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
137 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
142 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
149 days ago