Cedrick Wilson News: Returns versus Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Wilson (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Wilson exited during the second quarter with a shoulder injury, but he returned at some point in the second half and caught at least one pass in the fourth quarter. The veteran should serve as one of the Saints' primary wideouts alongside Mason Tipton for the remainder of the game.

