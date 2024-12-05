CeeDee Lamb Injury: Anticipates playing Monday

Lamb (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice but expects to play Monday against the Bengals, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb is tending to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, an injury he sustained in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over the Giants and played a part in him handling a season-low 67 percent snap share. He had first injured the shoulder in a Nov. 3 loss to the Falcons, but the apparent aggravation isn't quite as severe, as Lamb said Thursday that he has full range of motion in the shoulder and has regained strength over the past week. He'll have two more opportunities Friday and Saturday to increase his practice activity and clear up any concerns about his availability for Monday's contest.