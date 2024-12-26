CeeDee Lamb Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Lamb (shoulder) isn't taking part in Thursday's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This follows a listed DNP for Lamb on Wednesday's practice estimate, which is more work than he's typically missed since coming down with an AC joint injury in his shoulder back in Week 9. As a result, he'll have just one more day to mix into drills this week before the Cowboys potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia.