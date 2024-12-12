CeeDee Lamb Injury: Limited again Thursday

Lamb (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Since sustaining an AC joint issue in his shoulder Week 9, Lamb has had his practice reps impacted on occasion, including back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 15 prep. He's still suited up for each of the Cowboys' ensuing five games, reeling in 32 of 47 passes from QB Cooper Rush for 313 yards and one touchdown while adding four carries for 18 yards. Friday's injury report will clarify whether or not Lamb enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game in Carolina.