CeeDee Lamb headshot

CeeDee Lamb Injury: Listed as DNP to begin week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 1:29pm

Lamb (shoulder) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb has gutted through an AC joint injury in his shoulder since Week 9, but he's still suited up for every game in the interim, accumulating a 48-534-2 line on 68 targets over the last seven games. He hasn't missed a beat with QB Cooper Rush under center in place of Dak Prescott, but Lamb again will get some rest to kick off Week 17 prep.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
