CeeDee Lamb Injury: Listed as limited Monday

Lamb (back/foot) was limited at Monday's walkthrough, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

For a second week in a row, Lamb is tending to back and foot injuries, resulting in some practice limitations. With the Cowboys operating on a short week ahead of Thursday's game against the Giants, he may not get much on-field work, but he was able to suit up for Sunday's win at Washington, where he hauled in 10 of 12 targets for 67 yards. In three contests with Cooper Rush under center, Lamb has a cumulative 24-181-0 line on 34 targets. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not Lamb has a designation for Week 13 action.