CeeDee Lamb Injury: Listed as limited Wednesday

Lamb (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps, as he's done most weeks since initially suffering an AC joint injury in his shoulder Week 9. In six games in the meantime, he's racked up a 41-429-2 line on 60 targets. Lamb will have two more opportunities this week to practice fully or otherwise risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.