CeeDee Lamb Injury: Looking likely to play Monday

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that the status of Lamb -- who was added to the injury report Saturday with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans -- is "not of high concern," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCarthy's comments offer some encouragement for Lamb's chances of playing in Week 11, but fantasy managers should still be on the lookout for more information well before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday. The fifth-year wide receiver has missed just one game in his career, all the way back in the 2021 season. Assuming Lamb is available Monday, he'll once again be working with quarterback Cooper Rush, who is making his second start in a row with Dak Prescott (hamstring) lost for the season. Lamb drew 10 targets in Dallas' Week 10 loss to the Eagles but was contained to six catches for a season-low 21 yards.