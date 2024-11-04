CeeDee Lamb Injury: Optimism for Week 10

Lamb (shoulder) is considered week-to-week, but there is optimism he'll be able to play next Sunday against the Eagles, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lamb is believed to be dealing with an AC joint injury in his shoulder, which he suffered in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Falcons. Lamb was able to return to the game after briefly exiting, so perhaps he can continue to play through the issue if it's more of a pain tolerance thing. If he is able to suit up against Philadelphia, Lamb is expected to be catching passes from a different quarterback, with Dak Prescott (hamstring) likely out several weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Lamb's fantasy stock takes a slight hit, but he should still dominate targets in Dallas' passing attack and will remain a matchup-agnostic WR1.