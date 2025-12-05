Lamb was in the midst of his most productive game of the season Thursday before exiting in the third quarter due to a concussion. He and the Cowboys have additional time to rest and recover ahead of their Week 15 clash against the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 14, but the sixth-year wideout will have to pass an evaluation administered by an independent neurologist in order to clear the league's concussion protocol. If Lamb were to miss time, George Pickens would assume the WR1 spot and Ryan Flournoy, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert and Jake Ferguson all would be in line for more work in the passing game.