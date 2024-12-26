CeeDee Lamb Injury: Out for season with shoulder injury

The Cowboys announced Thursday that Lamb will be sidelined for the final two games of the season but isn't expected to require surgery to address the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Lamb initially injured his shoulder in a Nov. 3 loss to the Falcons, but he had been playing through the issue in the last seven games on his way to accruing a 48-534-2 receiving line on 68 targets and tacking on an additional 18 yards on four carries. After he was limited to a season-low offensive snap share of 55 percent in this past Sunday's 26-24 win over the Buccaneers, he underwent additional exams and scans on his shoulder earlier this week that showed his injury had worsened. Lamb would likely push through the injury and continue playing if the 7-8 Cowboys were still in the playoff hunt, but he'll instead get a head start on his rehabilitation. He's projected to make a full recovery from the injury and should be available for the start of the Cowboys' offseason program.