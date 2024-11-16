CeeDee Lamb Injury: Questionable after adding injury

Lamb was added to the injury report Saturday with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Texans, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

This is a significant development given Lamb did not appear on the injury report at any point throughout the week. We'll have to await more information before the 8:15 p.m. ET primetime kickoff Monday. Given Lamb's status as one of the best wide receivers in the league and the surprising injury development, fantasy managers should expect at least one more update regarding his status before games kickoff Sunday.