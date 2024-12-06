CeeDee Lamb Injury: Returns to limited practice

Lamb (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb said Thursday that he'll play in Monday's game against the Bengals, having regained full range of motion and strength in the shoulder that he re-injured ruing a Week 13 win over the Giants. He initially suffered an AC joint sprain Week 9 at Atlanta, but he's played in every game this season and doesn't seem especially amenable to shutting things down early amidst a disappointing season for the Cowboys.