CeeDee Lamb headshot

CeeDee Lamb Injury: Returns to practice, should play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Lamb (back/foot) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday at Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb was a limited participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday. It now seems his absence Thursday was a matter of maintenance rather than indicating a setback, but the Cowboys may still give the star wideout a game designation on their final injury report Friday afternoon.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
