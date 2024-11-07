Fantasy Football
CeeDee Lamb Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 3:36pm

Lamb (shoulder) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lamb emerged from this past Sunday's loss in Atlanta with an AC joint injury in his right shoulder that clearly impacted him for a significant portion of the second half. Four days removed from suffering the injury, Lamb told Jon Machota of The Athletic on Thursday, "my shoulder is much better than it was on Sunday, I'll tell you that. I feel like I've taken a big step these last 2-to-3 days. I'm good. I was out there running today." Lamb also noted that the issue is one of pain tolerance, so even if he's able to give it a go Sunday against the Eagles, any aggravation could leave him inhibited like he was Week 9.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
