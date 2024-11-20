CeeDee Lamb Injury: Tending to pair of injuries

Lamb was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to back and foot injuries, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Lamb showed up as limited due to a back issue on the Cowboys' final Week 11 practice report and was listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans. Ultimately, he was able to suit up and logged 66 of 83 offensive snaps (80 percent) on his way to a typical eight catches (on 12 targets) for 93 yards. The performance was a stark contrast to the 6-21-0 line on 10 targets that Lamb posted in his first full outing with Cooper Rush under center for Dak Prescott (hamstring) in Week 10. Two days removed from the most recent contest, though, Lamb now is dealing with a new health concern, meaning his status will be one to watch as the week continues.