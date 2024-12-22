CeeDee Lamb Injury: Tops 100 yards again

Lamb (shoulder) recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 105 yards in Sunday's 26-24 win over Tampa Bay.

Lamb dominated the Buccaneers in the first half by posting six receptions for 100 yards, highlighted by long receptions of 34 and 52 yards -- both of which set up points for Dallas. However, he was once again slowed in the second half by a lingering shoulder injury that has limited his snaps in several recent games. Despite that, Lamb has still topped 100 yards in consecutive contests heading into a Week 17 divisional matchup against the Eagles.