CeeDee Lamb News: Agrees to contract restructure

Lamb agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract restructure with the Cowboys, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott and offensive guard Tyler Smith (knee) all agreed to contract restructures Wednesday, helping Dallas' salary cap situation in advance of the start of the legal tampering period March 9. The soon-to-be 27-year-old wideout's restructure presumably involves converting future guarantees into a signing bonus, meaning he remains under contract through 2028. The 75-1,077-3 receiving line Lamb posted across 14 regular-season appearances in 2025 was the lowest since his rookie year back in 2020, and it coincided with George Pickens breaking out to the tune of 93-1,423-9. With Pickens having been re-signed via the franchise tag, he and Lamb will remain arguably the league's top wide receiver duo during the 2026 campaign.