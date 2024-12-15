CeeDee Lamb News: Big game against Panthers

Lamb recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Panthers.

Lamb was peppered with targets throughout the game, as he accounted for 116 of Cooper Rush's 214 passing yards. He delivered long gains of 28 and 20 yards, while also finding the end zone from 14 yards away to tally the Cowboys' first touchdown of the game. Most importantly, Lamb looked to be healthier after being slowed by a shoulder injury for the last several weeks.