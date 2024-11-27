CeeDee Lamb News: Clear for Thanksgiving

Lamb (back/foot) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After the Cowboys estimated Lamb as limited on their first two Week 13 practice reports, he got back to a full practice Wednesday and thus will be available for the team's usual Thanksgiving contest. He went for 7-98-1 on eight targets back in Week 4 at the Giants, but Lamb will be working with Cooper Rush (knee) instead of Dak Prescott (hamstring) this time around. In Rush's three starts to date, Lamb has earned double-digit targets on each occasion, but he's managed a 24-181-0 line on 34 targets during that stretch.