CeeDee Lamb News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Lamb (back/foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Washington, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Dallas beat writers downplayed Lamb's absence from practice Thursday and apparently had the right of it. He returned Friday as a full participant and should be ready for his usual workload this Sunday at Washington, catching passes from QB Cooper Rush against a pass defense that's been surprisingly strong since the first few weeks of the season.

