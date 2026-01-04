Lamb posted the lowest touchdown total of his career and his fewest receiving yards since his 935-yard rookie regular season in 2020, as he was overshadowed by George Pickens' 93-1,423-9 receiving line in Dallas' receiving corps. The 26-year-old Lamb's 14 games played in 2025 were also a career low. Lamb is locked in with Dallas, having signed a four-year, $136 million extension in August of 2024, while Pickens is expected to re-sign with the team in the offseason. Despite boasting one of the league's best wide receiver duos, the Cowboys missed the playoffs with a 7-9-1 record.