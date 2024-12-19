Fantasy Football
CeeDee Lamb News: Full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 1:33pm

Lamb (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Lamb has been tending to an AC joint injury in his shoulder since Week 9, which resulted in a cap on his reps to begin Week 16 prep. However, he got back to full participation Thursday, clearing him to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday. Lamb has a nice on-paper matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that has conceded the third-most catches (192) to opposing wide receivers in 14 games this season.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
