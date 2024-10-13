CeeDee Lamb News: Limited production on 14 targets

Lamb recorded seven receptions on 14 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 49-7 loss to the Lions.

Lamb turned in a reasonable fantasy performance on the surface, but his path to getting there is less reassuring. He got off to a quick start by tallying three receptions for 31 yards on the Cowboys' opening drive, but was then limited to very short gains until he turned in a pair of 19-yard receptions with Dallas down by four scores late in the third quarter. Overall, Lamb averaged only 6.4 yards per target and has still yet to hit 100 receiving yards in a game this season.