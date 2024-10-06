CeeDee Lamb News: Modest numbers on six touches

Lamb had five receptions (nine targets) for 62 yards while adding one rush for three yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Steelers.

Lamb didn't have a standout performance on Sunday Night Football, and teammates Rico Dowdle and Jalen Tolbert collected both of Dak Prescott's touchdown passes in the comeback victory. The 25-year-old Lamb has produced a 25-378-2 receiving line through five games with Dallas this year as the team prepares to host Detroit next Sunday.