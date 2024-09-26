CeeDee Lamb News: Paces pass catchers in win

Lamb secured seven of eight targets for 98 yards and a touchdown and rushed three times for eight yards in the Cowboys' 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

Lamb co-led the Cowboys in receptions and set the pace in both receiving yards and targets for the team on the night. The star wideout also recorded his second touchdown of the season on a 55-yard grab in the second quarter, a fitting antidote for any lingering tension there may have been between him and Dak Prescott stemming from a Week 3 sideline argument. Lamb still is on a quest for his first 100-yard game of the season, a benchmark he'll next have a chance of hitting in a Week 5 road battle against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 6.