CeeDee Lamb News: Returned to Sunday's game

Lamb (shoulder) returned to Sunday's 27-21 loss in Atlanta.

Lamb seemed to be playing through the pain in the second half before making a brief exit in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury. Having said that, he tallied a two-point conversion on a connection with QB Dak Prescott on the Cowboys' last score and finished Week 9 with eight catches (on 12 targets) for 47 yards and two carries for 15 yards.