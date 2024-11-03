Fantasy Football
CeeDee Lamb headshot

CeeDee Lamb News: Returns to Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 8:34pm

Lamb (shoulder) returned to Sunday's 27-21 loss in Atlanta.

Lamb seemed to be playing through the pain in the second half before making a brief exit in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury. Having said that, he tallied a two-point conversion on a connection with QB Dak Prescott on the Cowboys' last score and finished Week 9 with eight catches (on 12 targets) for 47 yards and two carries for 15 yards.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys
