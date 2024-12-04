Cesar Ruiz Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Ruiz (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Darren Rizzi told reporters that Ruiz has passed through the first few steps of the NFL's concussion protocol, despite Wednesday's DNP, per Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. The veteran offensive lineman has a chance at suiting up in Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Giants if he can complete the final steps of concussion protocol in time.