Ruiz (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

New Orleans' offensive line is suddenly in bad shape headed into Week 4. After losing C Erik McCoy (groin) to injured reserve earlier this week, Ruiz is now out. Lucas Patrick will step in at center. It's unclear if Nick Saldiveri or Shane Lemieux will get the call at guard opposite Olisaemeka Udoh on the other side.