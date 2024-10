Ruiz (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Ruiz will miss a second straight game due to a knee injury. Landon Young started at right guard in Week 4 against the Falcons, and he is likely to do so again Monday. Ruiz's next chance at playing will be Week 6 against the Buccaneers on Oct. 13.