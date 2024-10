Muma registered eight tackles (three solo) Sunday in a loss to the Texans.

Muma got the opportunity to start with both Devin Lloyd (knee) and Foyesade Oluokun (foot) missing the contest. Muma was on the field for all but four of Jacksonville's defensive snaps and finished tied for second on the team in stops. Oluokun is on IR and Lloyd isn't certain to return Week 5 against the Colts, so Muma could be in for another big workload this Sunday.